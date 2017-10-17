Veritone looking to equity market to gain funds for acquisitions

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is off 2% premarket following news the company's considering hitting up the equity market for more funds for acquisitions in the coming year.

CEO Chad Steelberg tells Reuters that the company doesn't have immediate plans but that it's looking for several options from the public and private equity market.

"We anticipate making several acquisitions and integrating them and we will be back in the capital market to continue to fund the company on its next stage of growth," he said, noting that the primary reason the company went public was to gain currency for acquisitions.