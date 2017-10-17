Softbank closes in on Uber investment

The expected multi-billion dollar investment by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) in Uber (Private:UBER) is very likely to be finalized in the next week, according to Uber board member Arianna Huffington.

Softbank is expected to take a 14% to 20% stake in Uber through its Vision Fund.

As for final negotiations, Huffington says "it's all about price." An interesting tidbit also thrown in by Huffington is that she expects consolidation in the global ride-hailing business. With many large companies dabbling in ride-hailing, future partnerships could redefine the industry.