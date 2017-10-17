Credit Suisse trims iPhone estimates on shipping, ASP issues

Credit Suisse has trimmed its estimates for iPhone unit sales (AAPL -0.3% ), pointing to ASP for the new models that's higher than expected and a build ramp for the highest-end phone (iPhone X) that's lower than it figured.

The firm trimmed its 2017 estimate for iPhones to 217M units from a previous 223M, and trimmed its 2018 forecast to 233M from 248M.

Correspondingly, it's changing price and earnings targets for suppliers due to those unit estimates -- notably TPK Holding (OTC:TPKCF), which saw a 10% cut to EPS estimates for 2017 and 20% for 2018.

On the other hand, Credit Suisse is raising Foxconn's (OTC:FXCOF) EPS targets (by 4% for 2017 and 5% for 2018) and increased its price target. It's lowered Hon Hai's (OTCPK:HNHAF) price target.

Source: Bloomberg

