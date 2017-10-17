Lululemon expects Alibaba boost, lands on Hedgeye's radar

Lululemon's (LULU +1% ) relationship with Alibaba continues to be a bigger part of the retailer's overall strategy. Management doesn't see the platform as hurting its positioning on the high end of the market.

"There is really a passion for data, but not so much for the brands competing among themselves. So that relationship is really powerful and it translates to what we do offline both in our stores and through events," notes CEO Laurent Potdevin.

Potdevin also issued his first analysis on reports of Amazon starting a sporswear apparel brand. "I think Amazon is mostly around commodity product. That's not our sandbox," he observed.

Shares of Lululemom perked up in morning trading today after Hedgeye named it a new long and called out 40% upside for shares.