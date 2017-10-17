Stocks barely budge at the open

Stocks are off to a flat start despite better than expected earnings results from three Dow components; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

All three major indexes finished yesterday at fresh record highs and enter today's session with month-to-date gains between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Major European bourses trade slightly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% , Germany's DAX +0.2% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

Several notable earnings reports have come in since yesterday's closing bell, including Goldman Sachs ( -1.3% ), Johnson & Johnson ( +1.4% ) and UnitedHealth ( +4.6% ), and all three beat estimates but only J&J and UNH are trading higher.

Most sectors are trading in the red so far but the health care group ( +0.4% ) shows relative strength; on the the flip side, the tech sector ( -0.2% ) hovers near the bottom of the sector standings.

U.S. Treasury prices are slipping of late, pushing yields into the green; the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps higher at 2.33%.