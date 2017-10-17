Stocks barely budge at the open

Stocks are off to a flat start despite better than expected earnings results from three Dow components; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1%.
All three major indexes finished yesterday at fresh record highs and enter today's session with month-to-date gains between 1.5% and 2.5%.
Major European bourses trade slightly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3%, Germany's DAX +0.2% and France's CAC +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2%.
Several notable earnings reports have come in since yesterday's closing bell, including Goldman Sachs (-1.3%), Johnson & Johnson (+1.4%) and UnitedHealth (+4.6%), and all three beat estimates but only J&J and UNH are trading higher.
Most sectors are trading in the red so far but the health care group (+0.4%) shows relative strength; on the the flip side, the tech sector (-0.2%) hovers near the bottom of the sector standings.
U.S. Treasury prices are slipping of late, pushing yields into the green; the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps higher at 2.33%.
U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $51.94/bbl.