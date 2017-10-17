MiMedx says beware of fake emails from executives

MiMedx Group (MDXG +1.6% ) reports the appearance of fake email accounts impersonating executives, including CEO Pete Petit. It says one Gmail account was used to send bogus messages to an analyst that follows the company.

The company has turned the matter over to law enforcement.

Mr. Petit says, "We believe this activity is related to the recent short seller attacks on the Company. This particular group of short sellers continues to resort to ridiculous and unscrupulous means to attempt to do damage to MiMedx. Of course, their ultimate goal is to depress the price of our stock. However, by impersonating me in emails to our analysts, with comments that create insecurity relative to our Company's performance or my ethics and integrity, is reprehensible and unlawful. We have also seen other indications of unlawful activity. The Company will continue to quietly go about its investigation of all these issues in a professional manner, and if and when we find violations of laws or regulations, they will be turned over to the proper authorities."