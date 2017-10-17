New York a strong partner for Cruise Automation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo formally announces that General Motors (GM -0.8% ) applied to test autonomous vehicles in New York.

"Autonomous vehicles have the potential to save time and save lives, and we are proud to be working with GM and Cruise on the future of this exciting new technology," said Cuomo.

Cruise's planned testing would be the first time Level 4 autonomous vehicles will be tested in New York State.

"Testing in New York will accelerate the timeline to deploying self-driving cars at scale. New York City is one of the most densely populated places in the world and provides new opportunities to expose our software to unusual situations, which means we can improve our software at a much faster rate," says Cruise Automation CEO Kyle Vogt.

New York Governor's Office statement

