Argus lowers expectations on Darden Restaurants

Argus lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to a Hold rating from Buy.

"Although we have a favorable view of Darden's strong brands, everyday value menu, and high customer satisfaction ratings, we do not believe that the company is immune to weak conditions in the casual-dining industry," reads the analyst note.

The firm also points to a slowing trend of takeout orders at Olive Garden.

Argues expects Darden to report FY18 EPS of $4.44 and FY19 EPS of $4.80, both marks are a downward revision.