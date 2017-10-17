Kobe Steel hears from DoJ; may have faked data for more than a decade

Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTF, OTCPK:KBSTY) says the U.S. Justice Department is asking for documents related to its data falsification scandal.

The DoJ’s involvement means the company is “going to have to go overboard to be cleaner than clean,” says a director at Bucephalus Research Partnership.

The news comes after a report alleging that Kobe Steel's data tampering went on for decades with the knowledge of plant and quality control managers, well beyond the 10 years already acknowledged by Japan's no. 3 steelmaker.

Some of Japan's biggest automakers - including Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF, OTCPK:NSANY) and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF, OTCPK:FUJHY) - have said they are investigating whether any car parts contain falsified materials from Kobe.