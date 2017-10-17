Morgan Stanley up, Goldman down after each top estimates

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.7% ) beat earnings expectations by a mile as gains from private equity investments (equity securities revenue jumped 51% Y/Y) helped offset continuing weak trading results. Investment banking revenue was also a bright spot, but backlogs did fall from both last quarter and a year ago.

As shops like Blackstone and KKR are well aware, writes Gillian Tan, income from P-E investments can be rather lumpy. Investment banking isn't terribly predictable either, and the dip in backlogs may not bode well.

Meanwhile, it's slow and steady at Morgan Stanley (MS +2% ) and its wealth management franchise (pretax income up 22% Y/Y, with asset management fees up about 15%).

In other news, Goldman finally discloses what was approved at last Spring's CCAR - $8.7B in buybacks and a nickel hike in the quarterly dividend for next year.