Micron moves lower as CLSA sees accelerating DRAM supply in 2018

Micron Technology (MU -1.1% ) is lower after CLSA downgrades SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) to Underperform, citing the rising likelihood of new DRAM supply additions in 2018.

CLSA says Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) will add 30K wpm in DRAM capacity at Line 16 in Q2 2018, and its recent checks indicate a high possibility of 100K-120K wpm DRAM capacity to be added in stages on the second floor of the Pyeongtek fab from Q2.

The firm says the move could cause Hynix/Micron, with 30K-50K wpm cleanroom space, to consider expansion plans in addition to planned capacity additions by Samsung and Hynix in 2019.