Builder confidence through the roof

Post-hurricanes, builder confidence has returned to the highs of last spring, with the NAHB index unexpectedly jumping four points to 68 (expectations had been for a flat read). This despite a sizable rise in interest rates over the past month.

All three components of the survey rose - current sales up five points to 75; sales expectations up five points to 78; buyer traffic up one point to 48.

The iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) is up 0.2% today, and 36.5% YTD.

Toll Brothers (TOL +0.3% ), KB Home (KBH), Lennar (LEN +0.1% ), Pulte (PHM +0.6% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.1% )

