Delta comments on CSeries delivery schedule

In the crosshairs of a trade conflict between Boeing and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and a new partnership between Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and the latter, Delta (NYSE:DAL) is still unclear when its CSeries jets will be delivered.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Chief Operating Officer Gil West said the delivery schedule of the plane was still "something of a question mark."

Delta told investors on an earnings call last week that it "would not pay those tariffs" and after the Airbus deal said it still "looked forward" to the deliveries.