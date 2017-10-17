Cellectar Bio nabs new patent in Japan covering CLR 131 and CLR 125

The Japanese Patent Office issues a patent covering composition of matter and method of use for Cellectar Biosciences' (CLRB -1.5% ) phospholipid drug conjugates CLR 131 and CLR 125. The patent includes five claims for both products in multiple solid tumor types.

Phase 1-stage CLR 131 delivers the cytotoxic radioisotope iodine-131 directly to tumor cells. Preclinical-stage CLR 125 delivers the radiotherapeutic isotope iodine-125 directly to tumor cells.

Shares continue to sell off after failing to sustain a move through near-term resistance at $2.