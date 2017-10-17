Volvo calls out Polestar 2 as Model 3 challenger

Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF) showed off its Polestar 1 hybrid electric vehicle today at an event in Shanghai.

The Polestar 1 has up to 600 horsepower and 737 pounds of torque utilizing the gas engine and an EV-only range of 93 miles.

The automaker is also showing off its phone-as-a-key technology with the new model.

The all-electric Polestar 2 is slated to enter production in 2019 at a higher volume rate than the Polestar 1. In its press release, Volvo directly called out the model as a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) 3 competitor.

A Polestar 3 SUV model is also planned.