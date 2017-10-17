Indian state to probe planting of Monsanto's unapproved GMO cotton

One of India’s biggest cotton-growing states has formed a panel to investigate how 15% of the state’s cotton acreage has been planted with a non-approved genetically modified strain developed by Monsanto (MON -0.1% ), Reuters reports.

The panel will probe the use of MON’s Bollgard II Roundup Ready Flex in the Andhra Pradesh state and alert the federal government about any violation of India’s environmental protection laws, according to the report.

The committee could potentially bring criminal charges under India’s 1989 Environment Protection Act, according to Reuters' review of the order.