Ignyta's entrectinib a Priority Medicine in Europe for NTRK Fusion-positive solid tumors; shares ahead 5%

Ignyta (RXDX +5.2% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has designated entrectinib a Priority Medicine (PRIME) for the treatment of NTRK-positive, locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors in adult and pediatric patients who have either progressed following prior therapies or who have no acceptable therapeutic options.

PRIME status provides for enhanced EMA support and accelerated review of the marketing application. It is akin to the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Entrectinib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is being developed for the treatment of a variety of tumor types. Tyrosine kinase is an enzyme that serves as an "on/off" switch in many cellular functions. If stuck "on" unregulated cell growth occurs.