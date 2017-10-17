Sinclair Broadcast receiving bids for up to 10 stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -0.5% ) has taken bids for up to 10 of its stations (up to $1B worth) as it looks to solidify approval for its $3.9B acquisition of Tribune Media (TRCO -0.1% ), Bloomberg reports.

The process is private but preliminary bids came in last week, according to the report.

Station divestments are surely coming as part of FCC approvals, since overlaps in the two companies would put the combination about six points over the maximum allowed reach of 39% of U.S. television homes.

Affected overlap markets include Seattle, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, and Oklahoma City, among others.