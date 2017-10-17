Cramer: GE as tough as it gets at $22

"I think General Electric (GE -1.3% ) has to reset expectations much lower when it reports on Oct. 20 and perhaps even cut the dividend even though the company said again that it's a top priority.... that would take the stock to $20 - why bother to hold it?"

"I think you could then begin - after estimate cuts - to reverse, even after a dividend cut at this point, because it yields almost the most in the Dow."

"I believe in John Flannery as the new CEO. I think he is going to explain his plan for the business and I think it's going to be good... he will get the job done."

