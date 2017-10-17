Synovus down 1.3% after noisy quarter

The company reported EPS of $0.78 and adjusted EPS of $0.65 (after backing out $75M gain from Cabela's deposit acquisition, along with some other items), but Sandler O'Neill bull Brad Milsaps figures the core number at $0.64, one cent shy of estimates.

It was a "noisy" quarter, says Milsaps, noting sluggish loan growth, but decent net interest margin expansion.

He continues to rate the stock a Buy.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) was down nearly 4% out of the gate this morning, but has shaved that loss to 1.3% .

