TearLab tweaks regulatory strategy for inflammatory biomarkers, MMP-9 to be prioritized; shares slip 4%

TearLabs (TEAR -4.4% ) has adjusted its regulatory strategy related to tests for its in vitro diagnostics testing platform. It will now pursue FDA clearance for a single inflammatory biomarker, MMP-9, in combination with its osmolarity test. Previously, it planned to seek approval for a test card containing two inflammatory biomarkers plus osmolarity.

The biomarker + osmolarity is designed to aid in the diagnosis and management of dry eye disease.

The company says the change in strategy will not impact its guidance related to the timing of the 510(k) application for the TearLab Discovery System, expected by year-end.

Shares have sold off over 30% since touching $1.94 on October 6.