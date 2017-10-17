Can-Fite Bio nabs patent in Korea for piclidenoson

The Korean Intellectual Property Office issues a new composition of matter patent to Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF -0.2% ) covering lead candidate Piclidenoson (CF101) in psoriasis.

The company has two Piclidenoson distributors there: Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical in rheumatoid arthritis and Chong Kun Dang for liver cancer.

A Phase 3 study in psoriasis will commence next year.

Piclidenoson is an anti-inflammatory oral small molecule drug. Its mechanism of action is mediating A3 adenosine receptors, key signalling proteins which play key roles in the production of inflammatory cytokines.