Day two of losses for Wheeler Real Estate; shares off another 7%

Seeking Alpha contributor Beyond Saving yesterday reiterated a call to avoid Wheeler (WHLR -7.1% ). The market mostly ignored a 4th amendment to Wheeler's KeyBanc credit agreement extending by two months the deadline for reducing the amount outstanding to $50M (it was $68M at the end of Q2).

If Wheeler is having trouble paying off $18M, what happens when the $50M matures next May?

KeyBanc will no doubt work to extend the maturity, but there will certainly be a cost to Wheeler.

The author also notes three anchor spaces totaling more than 140K square feet going vacant in Q3.