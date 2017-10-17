In slowing PC market, Microsoft adds another Surface model

Microsoft (MSFT -0.3% ) is taking aim at Apple's $2,400 laptop geared to creative pros by introducing a new model in its Surface lineup.

The 15-inch Surface Book 2 sports an Intel Core i7 chip, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for $2,499, and differentiates itself from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 15-inch MacBook Pro with touch capability and a detachable screen.

It's also rolling out an updated 13.5-inch model starting at $1,499.

The ever-growing Surface lineup has seen uneven results amid an overall PC market that continues to slow. Gartner has reported that global PC shipments fell 3.6% in Q3, its 12th straight quarter of decline.