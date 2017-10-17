Syndax in-licenses blood cancer candidates from Vitae Pharma

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX -2.7% ) inks an agreement with Allergan (AGN +0.8% ) unit Vitae Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to a portfolio of preclinical-stage small molecule leukemia candidates.

The compounds inhibit the interaction of a protein called Menin with the Mixed Lineage Leukemia (MLL) protein, a potential target for the treatment of a subset of acute leukemias characterized by mutations in the MLL gene.

Clinical studies should commence in 2019.

Under the terms of the agreement, Syndax will pay an unspecified amount upfront, milestones and tiered royalties on net sales of commercialized products. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.