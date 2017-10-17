SCANA slapped with SEC subpoena related to canceled nuclear project

SCANA (SCG -0.4% ) says it has been subpoenaed by the SEC for documents as part of an investigation related to the construction of the V. C. Summer Nuclear Station.

The company may have “failed to disclose information that should have been disclosed” when it sought rate increases to fund the project, state regulators said in a filing last month.

SCG and partner Santee Cooper walked away from the project in July after contractor Westinghouse Electric went bankrupt, leaving 5K-plus people out of work and ratepayers upset that they had been charged nearly $2B for the work.