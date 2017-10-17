SoftBank, Lendlease plan JV to buy 8,000 U.S. cell towers

SoftBank (SFTBY -1.5%) is pairing with Australia's Lendlease Group (LLESY +2%) in a joint venture planning to take on entrenched U.S. cell tower operators by buying about 8,000 American sites.
A lot of that planned inventory will come from SoftBank's Sprint (S -0.9%), which will sell rooftop transmitters among other sites.
SoftBank and Lendlease will each initially contribute $200M but plan to buy $5B in telecom assets in the medium term, they said.
Among competing tower operators: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) down 0.7%; Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) down 0.4%; SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) down 0.2%.