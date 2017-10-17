SoftBank, Lendlease plan JV to buy 8,000 U.S. cell towers

SoftBank (SFTBY -1.5% ) is pairing with Australia's Lendlease Group (LLESY +2% ) in a joint venture planning to take on entrenched U.S. cell tower operators by buying about 8,000 American sites.

A lot of that planned inventory will come from SoftBank's Sprint (S -0.9% ), which will sell rooftop transmitters among other sites.

SoftBank and Lendlease will each initially contribute $200M but plan to buy $5B in telecom assets in the medium term, they said.