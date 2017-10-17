Ablynx prices $175M U.S. IPO at $20.95

Belgian biotech Ablynx (OTCPK:ABLYF)(OTC:ABYLY) has priced its $175M U.S. IPO of 7.2M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $20.95 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share. Gross proceeds will be ~$150M.

The company intends to raise another $25M via the private placement of 1,193,316 ordinary shares at $20.95.

Net proceeds of ~$159M will fund the buildout of sales, marketing and distribution infrastructure in preparation for the market launch of caplacizumab, the advancement of ALX-0171, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Shares will trade in the U.S. under the symbol "ABLX."

