Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is up 9% to carve out a new 52-week high of $33.45.

Shares of Overstock are now up 18% since last week when notable short seller Marc Cohodes called the e-commerce stock undervalued due to the potential of the blockchain unit.

The tZERO unit aims to use blockchain technology in financial markets.

"If this thing takes off, the company is going to sell at a whole lot more than a $700 million market cap. The stock will go apoplectic," gushed Cohodes.