Post-earnings rally for Sonic

Sonic (SONC +5.6% ) rallies after topping Q3 estimates. An elevated level of short interest on Sonic may be adding to volatility.

The results weren't strong enough to push Canaccord Genuity off its Hold ratings.

"While we are encouraged that the company's new value messaging ($2.99 carhop classic) is resonating and underlying SSS have improved thus far in Q1, we look for greater evidence of sustainability before becoming more constructive on shares," writes analyst Lynne Collier.

Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on the restaurant stock and slide its price target to $29.

Previously: Sonic beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 16)

Previously: Sonic lower after revenue shortfall (Oct. 16)