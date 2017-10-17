Micron defended at J.P. Morgan on tight NAND supply, elevated ASPs

Micron Technology (MU -1.3% ) pulls back from lows of the day after J.P. Morgan comes out in defense of the company, saying MU likely will benefit from tight NAND supplies and elevated ASPs through the rest of this year due to 3D NAND production yield issues at Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF).

JPM says Toshiba scrapped ~100K wafers because of the 3D NAND issue, not because of the ransomware attacks on its networks, which Digitimes recently reported.

The firm also expects DRAM supply to remain tight at least through year-end and potentially into 2018.

MU has been trading lower today after CLSA downgraded SK Hynix, citing the rising likelihood of new DRAM supply additions in 2018.

Source: Bloomberg First Word