Mosaic moves lower as RBC cites uncertainty on outlook, Irma damage

Mosaic (MOS -3.7% ) sinks more than 3% after RBC Capital says it sees significant uncertainty in the company's financial performance due to operational issues and the pending $2.5B deal for Vale's (VALE -2% ) fertilizer unit, which the firm says was at a relatively high price.

RBC, which maintains its Sector Perform rating and trims its stock price target to $22 from $23, also estimates a $0.05/share hit on the company's Q3 earnings from Hurricane Irma.