Wells downgrade weighs on Immune Design; shares down 13%

Thinly traded micro cap Immune Design (IMDZ -12.9% ) slumps on more than 4x higher volume on the heels of a downgrade to Market Perform by Wells Fargo.

RBC is staying the course, raising its price target to $23 (160% upside) from $20 while maintaining its Outperform rating.

Yesterday after the close, the company announced that it will launch a Phase 3 study in mid-2018 evaluating prime-boost vaccine candidate CMB305 in patients with metastatic/inoperable NY-ESO-1-positive synovial sarcoma.

