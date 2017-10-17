SunTrust: 'Highly skeptical' Sprint/T-Mobile merger gets approved

Despite near-daily leaks about a potential merger between Sprint (S -0.9% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.4% ), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey is out with a note saying they're "highly skeptical" about a deal going through.

Even if the FCC goes along, getting such a merger past the antitrust watchdogs at the Justice Dept. is a tougher sell, write analyst Greg Miller and team.

They note bullish investors expect the new administration not only to refrain from objection but to influence the DOJ to allow the deal, and that "an extremely favorable MVNO agreement (never before remotely successful in the US) with Comcast (CMCSA +0.1% ) and Charter (CHTR -1.1% ) would actually increase competition levels with the number of participants increasing from four to five even after the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint."

If it were to go through, it's an "unambiguous" positive for carriers (including AT&T (T -0.5% ) and Verizon (VZ +0.3% )) and a negative for tower firms losing one major customer (AMT -0.8% , SBAC -0.6% , CCI -0.7% ).

Previous Sprint/T-Mobile coverage