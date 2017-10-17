Spotlight bright on Tesla firings

Past and current employees of Tesla (TSLA +1.1% ) tell CNBC that the firings at the company are more related to cutting costs than employee performance.

They note that many of the terminated positions were for the employees at the high end of the pay range for their position.

There are some claims that the layoffs at Tesla actually amount to more more than 700 employees.

"As with any company, especially one of over 33,000 employees, performance reviews also occasionally result in employee departures," reads part of Tesla's statement on the development.

The Tesla firings arrived shortly after Model 3 production "bottlenecks" were reported by the company.