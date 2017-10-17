Amazon takes Lockers concept to apartment buildings

Amazon (AMZN -0.1%) has inked deals with apartment managers and landlords to install its Amazon Lockers system in residential buildings, reports The Wall Street Journal.
The signed deals are said to cover about 850K units in the first phase.
Amazon Lockers is expected to create a smoother process for package delivery to apartments buildings and other retail pickup spots where they are set up.
The development is of interest to UPS (UPS -0.5%) and FedEx (FDX -0.4%) with Amazon already testing the waters with delivery straight from merchant warehouses to residences in a pilot program.
