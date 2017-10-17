Dividend cut is coming at GE, Goldman analyst says

Add Goldman Sachs' Joe Ritchie to the list of analysts who expect General Electric (GE -0.8% ) to cut its dividend; J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa said last week that a cut is "increasingly likely."

"We see no quick fix to GE's problems as years of financial engineering, complex reporting and mis-aligned incentives are coming to bear," Ritchie writes as he cuts its 12-month stock price target to $23 from $26 and takes the unusual step of recommending clients buy put options on GE that will increase in value if the shares continue to drop.

Goldman says the options market is pricing in a cut of GE's annual dividend to $0.78/share in 2018 from the current $0.96 payout.

Ritchie believes new CEO John Flannery will make the changes necessary to position GE better for longer-term prosperity, but in the interim expects "a significant EPS/FCF reset and a potential dividend cut" to weigh on the shares, which Goldman continues to rate at Neutral.