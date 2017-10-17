Credit Suisse updates on PayPal

Credit Suisse backs its positive outlook on PayPal Holdings (PYPL -1.2% ) in a new note to clients.

The firm sees PayPal's expansion of Pay with Vermo as a positive development.

"We believe it promises to drive transaction growth and improve user engagement, while presenting new monetization schemes via its social/marketing platform," writes analyst Paul Condra and team.

"While we believe Venmo transaction fees are the same as regular PayPal, we believe Venmo is majority ACH-funded, which could positively impact net transaction margin," adds Condra.

CS keeps an Outperform rating and $70 price target on PayPal.