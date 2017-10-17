Healthcare sector on the move after Senate deal

The S&P 500 is flat, but the Health Care SPDR (XLV +1.4% ) is having a big session after Republican Senator Alexander says he and Democrat counterpart Patty Murray have come to terms on a deal for legislation to resume bailout payments to insurers. The president, last week, had signed an executive order blocking the payments.

Hospitals: Community Health (CYH +5.4% ), Universal Health (UHS +2.3% ), HCA Health (HCA +2.3% ), Tenet Health (THC +3.8% )

Insurers: UnitedHealth (UNH +6.1% ), Aetna (AET +2.6% ), Cigna (CI +1.4% ), Anthem (ANTM +2.6% ), Humana (HUM +1.7% ), Molina (MOH +3.2% ), Centene (CNC +2.8% ), WellCare (WCG +3.3% )

ETFs: XLV, VHT, IYH, HQH, CURE, THQ, FHLC, FXH, RXL, RYH, RXD, SICK, LNGR, BTEC, JHMH, HCRF