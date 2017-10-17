Healthcare sector on the move after Senate deal

The S&P 500 is flat, but the Health Care SPDR (XLV +1.4%) is having a big session after Republican Senator Alexander says he and Democrat counterpart Patty Murray have come to terms on a deal for legislation to resume bailout payments to insurers. The president, last week, had signed an executive order blocking the payments.
Hospitals: Community Health (CYH +5.4%), Universal Health (UHS +2.3%), HCA Health (HCA +2.3%), Tenet Health (THC +3.8%)
Insurers: UnitedHealth (UNH +6.1%), Aetna (AET +2.6%), Cigna (CI +1.4%), Anthem (ANTM +2.6%), Humana (HUM +1.7%), Molina (MOH +3.2%), Centene (CNC +2.8%), WellCare (WCG +3.3%)
ETFs: XLV, VHT, IYH, HQH, CURE, THQ, FHLC, FXH, RXL, RYH, RXD, SICK, LNGR, BTEC, JHMH, HCRF