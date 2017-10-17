Freeport McMoran, Dynegy both cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is out today with two downgrades to Sell: Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.3% ) is cut to Sell from Hold with an unchanged $13 price target, as the firm sees an unfavorable risk/reward profile due to valuation and continued uncertainty at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

Deutsche Bank also downgrades Dynegy (DYN -3.3% ) to Sell with a price target cut to $7 from $10, as the firm believes the stock's recent rally prices in expectations for an acquisition and leaves little room for disappointment.