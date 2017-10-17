AvalonBay, Equity Residential among those inking deals with Amazon

Previously: Amazon takes Lockers concept to apartment buildings (Oct. 17)

Several of the country's largest landlords have signed on to the so-called Amazon Hub project, including AvalonBay (AVB +0.1% ), Equity Residential (EQR -0.9% ), Greystar, and Bozzuto Group, according to the WSJ report.

Most apartment owners say dealing with mountains of packages courtesy of Amazon is the single-largest problem they face. Should the Amazon deal work out, one could imagine costs for landlords coming down at least a bit as things become far more automated (though they will have to pay $10K-$20K upfront to purchase lockers).

AvalonBay says its average apartment community has seen 30% Y/Y increases in the amount of packages it receives for several years. They're now getting about 1K packages per month vs. just 650 a year ago.