Alphabet subsidiary announces 800 acre Toronto 'internet city'

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) subsidiary Sidewalk Labs officially announces plans to develop 800 acres of waterfront property in Toronto.

The Sidewalk Toronto project, also called Quayside, will become an “internet city” with Wi-Fi hubs, smart city innovations, and autonomous driving test locations.

Sidewalk Labs makes a $50M commitment to the project that The Wall Street Journal estimated to cost over $1B.

The company will have a town hall on November 1 to talk to the community followed by a year-long outreach program to make neighbors more comfortable with the project.

Statement from Prime Minister Trudeau: ““Today's announcement is about creating a new type of neighbourhood that puts people first. Sidewalk Toronto will transform Quayside into a thriving hub for innovation and a community for tens of thousands of people to live, work, and play.”

