Buyers are scarce in point-of-care testing outfit Orasure (OSUR -8.2% ). Shares are down on almost five times normal volume and have given up almost 16% of their value this month.

No particular news accounts for the bearish action, although some profit taking should be expected considering the stock's consistent 2.5x up move this year.

The company is scheduled to release Q3 results after the close on Wednesday, November 1. Consensus view is EPS of $0.09 (-18.2%) on revenues of $40.8M (+26.3%).