Buffalo Wild Wings inks esports partnership

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) announces its first partnership with an esports team.

Under the terms of the deal, the company receives prominent logo placement on the sleeve of Team Dignitas jerseys and will feature on exclusive content featuring players.

“We’re excited to expand our support of the rapidly growing esports community through a partnership with one of the most recognizable and successful teams playing today in Team Dignitas,” says Buffalo Wild Wings marketing exec Bob Ruhland.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings are having a breakout day, climbing over $105 for the first time in two weeks.

