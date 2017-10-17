Fox, iHeartMedia team on new music competition show

Fox (FOX +0.2% , FOXA +0.4% ) is turning to partner with iHeartMedia (IHRT -9.3% ) as it works to develop its first music competition since letting go of megahit American Idol.

The radio giant will help Fox on The Four: Battle for Stardom, by leveraging its radio and streaming networks for the music from the show's competitors as well as assisting with auditions and talent search.

That will come with the development of Smart A/V Audiences, data-based advertising offerings with integrated audio and video creative units.

The Four will start with four finalists chosen from auditions who need to defend their spots from new challenger singers each week.

For its part, iHeart brings to the table more than 250M monthly listeners in the U.S. and a digital platform (iHeartRadio) with more than 100M registered users.