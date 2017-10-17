Chevron upgraded at Macquarie on strong free cash flow outlook

Chevron (CVX +0.1% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a $135 price target at Macquarie, saying cost reduction efforts and new production volumes will drive strong free cash generation, which should cover capex and the dividend at an oil price below $40/bbl from 2018 onward.

According to S&P Global, it has been five years since CVX generated positive free cash flow in any full-year period, and last produced positive free cash flow anywhere near positive GAAP earnings results in 2005; but the past six months have seen CVX churn out $2.4 billion in real cash profit, still short of reported GAAP earnings of $4.1B but at least positive.