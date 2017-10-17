Credit Suisse's largest holder brushes off activist

Hedge fund RBR Capital - which has called for a breakup of Credit Suisse (CS +0.7% ) - has "hardly any skin in the game," says Harris Associates' David Herro, who owns 9% of the bank.

RBR has about a 0.2% stake.

The current turnaround plan under CEO Tidjane Thiam is working, says Herro, and just needs more time. "You can’t turn around an aircraft carrier in a couple of months or quarters."

Herro does agree that Credit Suisse is substantially undervalued.

