FT: Vale in talks to sell stake in New Caledonia nickel operations

Vale (VALE -1.9% ) is working with Scotiabank to find a partner to invest in one of the world’s biggest nickel mines on the south Pacific island of New Caledonia, Financial Times reports.

The Brazilian miner has held talks with a number of Chinese groups including Gem Co, a company that recycles and refines nickel cobalt for use in batteries, according to the report.

The Vale New Caledonia unit is made up of the Goro mine that produced 34K metric tons of finished nickel last year, plus a processing plant and port; BofA Merrill Lynch analysts recently said the economics of VNC were unsustainable without higher nickel prices or an “alternative funding source.”