Soda sales weak per Nielsen data

A weak read from Nielsen on carbonated soft drink sales is creating some ripples in the beverage sector.

Nielsen data indicates dollar sales were down 1.5% for the four-week period ending on October 7. Volume was down by over 3% for the period, only partially offset by pricing and mix.

Soda sector: Dr Pepper Snapper (DPS -0.3% ), Coca-Cola (KO -0.2% ), PepsiCo (PEP -1.2% ), Cott (COT -0.6% ), National Beverage (FIZZ -8.3% ), Reed's (REED -3.7% ), Jones Soda (JSDA -1.1% ), New Age Beverages (NBEV -1.6% ), Monster Beverage (MNST +0.6% ).

Source: Bloomberg