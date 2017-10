The day after a 180-day "shot clock" expired at the FCC with no comment, CenturyLink (CTL -3.8% ) is saying it expects to close on its $34B buyout of Level 3 Communications (LVLT -2.1% ) by month's end, dealReporter says.

That's over the next 14 days. It's a reiteration of the time frame that CenturyLink set last month, as it awaited developments in California and at the FCC.

But it had been preparing for an Oct. 16 close after hoping to hear from the FCC.